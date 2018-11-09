Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (SYRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. JMP Securities set a $33.00 price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $119,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $134,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 299.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.78. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $15.88.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72 million. Equities research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian cancer, breast cancer, and AML.

