Tableau Software (DATA) PT Raised to $125.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) had its price target upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DATA. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tableau Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $140.00 price target on shares of Tableau Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tableau Software from $90.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Tableau Software in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Tableau Software from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.27.

Shares of NYSE DATA traded down $7.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.61. 89,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,357. Tableau Software has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $125.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). Tableau Software had a negative net margin of 22.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Tableau Software’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tableau Software will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Stolte sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total value of $9,750,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,536 shares in the company, valued at $10,113,735.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total transaction of $33,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,198.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,672 shares of company stock worth $22,674,095. Corporate insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 10.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,431 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tableau Software in the second quarter worth approximately $4,468,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 26.2% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 56,259 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 5.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,556,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 29.2% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,394 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Tableau Software Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

