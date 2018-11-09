Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) Trading Up 11.4% After Strong Earnings

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) shares were up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $76.41 and last traded at $74.93. Approximately 591,541 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 347,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.27.

The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $54.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.87 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRHC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $577,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,960 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 29.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,119,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,288,000 after purchasing an additional 484,979 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 29.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 757,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,373,000 after acquiring an additional 172,693 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 45.2% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 669,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,380,000 after acquiring an additional 208,604 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 199.0% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 301,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,219,000 after acquiring an additional 200,394 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 52.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 78,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1,845.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/tabula-rasa-healthcare-trhc-trading-up-11-4-after-strong-earnings.html.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.