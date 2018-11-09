Tactile Systems Technology Inc Expected to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 6th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. William Blair also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.22 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TCMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 295.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.40. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.24.

In related news, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $2,506,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,406,869.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $198,677.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,591,855.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,234 shares of company stock valued at $6,538,983. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 174,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

