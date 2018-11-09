Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) – William Blair boosted their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report released on Tuesday, November 6th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. William Blair also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $61.98 on Thursday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $73.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 57.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $198,677.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,279 shares in the company, valued at $7,591,855.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $172,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,138.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,234 shares of company stock valued at $6,538,983 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

