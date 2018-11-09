TagCoin Reaches Market Cap of $317,597.00 (TAG)

TagCoin (CURRENCY:TAG) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One TagCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0494 or 0.00000769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TagCoin has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TagCoin has a total market capitalization of $317,597.00 and approximately $184.00 worth of TagCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006820 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00022895 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00309184 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00001177 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About TagCoin

TagCoin (CRYPTO:TAG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 27th, 2013. TagCoin’s total supply is 6,433,866 coins. The official website for TagCoin is tagcoin.org. TagCoin’s official Twitter account is @TagCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TagCoin

TagCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TagCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TagCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TagCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

