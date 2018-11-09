TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (TTWO) Given a $144.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $144.00 price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wedbush set a $150.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.94.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock traded down $6.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.05. 6,326,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 12 month low of $92.81 and a 12 month high of $139.91.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $583.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.87 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $38,075.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,927,513.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel P. Emerson sold 13,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $1,640,322.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,664,100 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,927,000 after acquiring an additional 926,316 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2,484.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 446,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,653,000 after acquiring an additional 429,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

