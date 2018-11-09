TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (TTWO) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush set a $150.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.94.

TTWO traded down $6.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.10. The stock had a trading volume of 486,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,633. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 1-year low of $92.81 and a 1-year high of $139.91.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $583.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.87 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul E. Viera purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.93 per share, with a total value of $10,044,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,019.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel P. Emerson sold 13,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $1,640,322.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,463 shares of company stock worth $4,664,100 over the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the second quarter worth $136,745,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 35.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,927,000 after purchasing an additional 926,316 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the third quarter worth $91,225,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 45.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,850,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,007,000 after purchasing an additional 575,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2,484.7% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 446,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,653,000 after purchasing an additional 429,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

