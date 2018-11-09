Talend (TLND) Given “Buy” Rating at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reiterated their buy rating on shares of Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a $61.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TLND. BidaskClub lowered shares of Talend from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Talend from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup set a $86.00 target price on shares of Talend and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Talend from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talend from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.33.

TLND traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.52. 1,220,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,244. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Talend has a 52-week low of $35.46 and a 52-week high of $73.52.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.84 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 19.77% and a negative return on equity of 190.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Talend will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Talend by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,665,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,167,000 after purchasing an additional 32,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Talend by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Talend by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 303,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Talend by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 33,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Talend by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 24,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

