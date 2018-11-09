Taseko Mines Ltd (TGB) Short Interest Update

Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,746 shares, a growth of 195.7% from the October 15th total of 67,885 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,411 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

TGB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Taseko Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $0.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taseko Mines stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 212,900 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.09% of Taseko Mines as of its most recent SEC filing.

TGB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. 147,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,703. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.38.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.06 million during the quarter.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

