TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (COO)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Cooper Companies worth $39,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Cooper Companies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,054,418 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $719,163,000 after acquiring an additional 323,559 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $616,595,000 after purchasing an additional 502,783 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 937,389 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $259,797,000 after purchasing an additional 111,828 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 755,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $177,935,000 after purchasing an additional 113,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management CA boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 496,041 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $137,478,000 after purchasing an additional 24,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 10,310 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $2,726,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,235,150.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randal Golden sold 1,731 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.86, for a total transaction of $477,513.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,809 shares of company stock worth $20,740,667 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COO. ValuEngine raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Oppenheimer set a $270.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.25.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $267.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.58. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $216.47 and a 1 year high of $280.10.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.07). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.44 million. Analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

