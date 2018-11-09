TechnipFMC’s (FTI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FTI. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.21.

Shares of FTI stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,298,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,333. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 57.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 293,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 107,198 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth about $600,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth about $4,199,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 38.2% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 555,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,641,000 after acquiring an additional 153,543 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

