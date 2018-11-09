Telenet Group (TLGHF) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America lowered shares of Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays cut Telenet Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th.

TLGHF opened at $58.18 on Monday. Telenet Group has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $54.63.

Telenet Group Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

