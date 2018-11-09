TELUS (TU) Receives Buy Rating from TD Securities

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by TD Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

TU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Sunday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

TU traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.74. The stock had a trading volume of 425,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. TELUS has a 52 week low of $33.64 and a 52 week high of $38.50.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 5,355.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

