Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEI opened at $9.85 on Friday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 53,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $553,169.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 499,306 shares of company stock worth $5,103,376.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (TEI) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/templeton-emerging-markets-income-fund-inc-tei-announces-0-07-monthly-dividend.html.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.