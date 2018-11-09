Tenaris SA (TS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Tenaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price target on Tenaris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tenaris from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,843,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,852,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,201,000 after acquiring an additional 105,340 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 878,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,978,000 after acquiring an additional 56,918 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,676,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,800,000 after acquiring an additional 25,080 shares in the last quarter. 13.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.96. 1,833,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,996. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $27.98 and a 12 month high of $40.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenaris will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

