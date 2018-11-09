Tenax Therapeutics (TENX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $12.63.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.29). As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will post -5.85 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.75% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

