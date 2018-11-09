Teradata Co. (TDC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.89.

Several research firms have commented on TDC. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th.

Shares of NYSE:TDC traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $37.60. The company had a trading volume of 135,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,070. Teradata has a 1-year low of $33.63 and a 1-year high of $44.27. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Teradata had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel L. Harrington sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $524,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,348.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Culhane acquired 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.11 per share, with a total value of $242,259.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,890.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis lifted its position in Teradata by 2.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 52,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Teradata by 1.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Teradata by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 280,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Teradata by 9.2% during the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Teradata by 13.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services worldwide. The company operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics segments. Its analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services.

