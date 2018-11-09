Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TER. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $383,000. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.36.

Teradyne stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

