Ternio (TERN) Price Reaches $0.0225 on Major Exchanges

Ternio (CURRENCY:TERN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Over the last seven days, Ternio has traded up 31.4% against the dollar. One Ternio token can currently be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. Ternio has a market capitalization of $9.22 million and approximately $8,939.00 worth of Ternio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ternio Token Profile

Ternio’s genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Ternio’s total supply is 999,924,300 tokens and its circulating supply is 409,274,561 tokens. Ternio’s official Twitter account is @terniotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ternio’s official website is www.ternio.io. The Reddit community for Ternio is /r/TernioToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ternio’s official message board is medium.com/@ternio.

Buying and Selling Ternio

Ternio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, BitForex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ternio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ternio using one of the exchanges listed above.

