Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $21,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $282,741,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,907,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,082,000 after buying an additional 2,120,260 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,278,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,662,000 after buying an additional 921,101 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,763,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,549,597,000 after buying an additional 811,931 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 45.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,544,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,497,000 after buying an additional 798,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $98.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $120.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 20th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 71.96%.

In related news, insider Kyle M. Flessner sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,067,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin S. Craighead bought 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.70 per share, for a total transaction of $999,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Texas Instruments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.11.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/texas-instruments-incorporated-txn-shares-sold-by-gamco-investors-inc-et-al.html.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.