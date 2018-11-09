Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

NYSE JWN opened at $66.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.59. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 56.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 11,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $759,744.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,617.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sari sold 8,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $549,687.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,275 shares of company stock valued at $13,048,270 over the last three months. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JWN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/texas-permanent-school-fund-trims-stake-in-nordstrom-inc-jwn.html.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.