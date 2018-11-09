TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) announced its earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 177.79% and a negative net margin of 97,412.51%.

TGTX stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.49. 36,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,708. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $17.35. The company has a market cap of $410.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered TG Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub lowered TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

