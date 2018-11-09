The Medicines (MDCO) Shares Down 6.4% Following Weak Earnings

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) shares traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $23.84 and last traded at $23.99. 1,069,741 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,015,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.13). The Medicines had a negative net margin of 668.93% and a negative return on equity of 394.33%. The business had revenue of ($3.30) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDCO. BidaskClub upgraded The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price target on The Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Medicines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

In related news, CEO Clive Meanwell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $1,965,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,853,197.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in The Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Medicines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in The Medicines by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Medicines by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 127,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in The Medicines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 707,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.06.

The Medicines Company

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, provides medicines to treat acute and intensive care patients. The company markets Angiomax, an intravenous direct thrombin inhibitor used as an anticoagulant in combination with aspirin in patients with unstable angina undergoing percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty, and for patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention in the United States.

