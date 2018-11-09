The Scottish American Investment Co PLC (SCAM) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 2.90 Per Share

The Scottish American Investment Co PLC (LON:SCAM) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 22nd. This is an increase from The Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $2.85. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON SCAM opened at GBX 366.68 ($4.79) on Friday. The Scottish American Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 325 ($4.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 383 ($5.00).

About The Scottish American Investment

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

