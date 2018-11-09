The Western Union Company (WU) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,072,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 266,140 shares during the period. The Western Union comprises about 2.0% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of The Western Union worth $96,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WU. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000.

WU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered The Western Union from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

NYSE WU opened at $18.97 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 194.60% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

