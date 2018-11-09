TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Shares Up 6.4% on Strong Earnings

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD)’s share price shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $4.97. 3,789,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 2,607,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 582.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TXMD has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 184,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $971,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,485,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,603,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Bernick sold 182,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $1,151,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 242,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,158,800 shares of company stock worth $12,946,562. 22.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,533,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,690,000 after buying an additional 608,470 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,419,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,336,000 after buying an additional 242,995 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after buying an additional 81,062 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,932,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,058,000 after buying an additional 286,123 shares during the period. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 1,463,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,599,000 after buying an additional 401,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Shares Up 6.4% on Strong Earnings” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/therapeuticsmd-txmd-shares-up-6-4-on-strong-earnings.html.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.