Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 113.10% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We rate TBPH 12-month price target of $55. We believe the Street is underestimating the peak sales potential of its four key programs (JAK Inhibitor, NEP Inhibitors, TD-9855, Revefenacin), all of which have data expected this year. Valuation Summary We use a blend of DCF and multiples (EV/EBITDA) analysis to get to our 12-month price target of $55. The Disclosure Section may be found on pages 3 – 5.Valuation We use a blend of DCF and multiples (EV/EBITDA) analysis to get to our 12-month price target of $55. Our DCF analysis arrives at a 12-month share price of $60.””

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Leerink Swann set a $38.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Theravance Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of TBPH traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.81. The stock had a trading volume of 463,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,819. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.09. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 513.41% and a negative return on equity of 355.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 43,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,171,874.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradford J. Shafer sold 7,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $197,267.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,343. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 88.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 22.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 12.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria.

