Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on December 17th

Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.452 per share on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

TRI traded up C$0.25 on Friday, hitting C$63.55. The company had a trading volume of 58,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,323. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of C$46.69 and a 1 year high of C$63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.69 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.24803706030151 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Vance A. Sider sold 88,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.56, for a total transaction of C$4,034,246.88.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

