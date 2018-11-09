Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Stake Lowered by Elephas Investment Management Ltd

Elephas Investment Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the period. Tiffany & Co. accounts for approximately 1.4% of Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Impax Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence K. Fish sold 8,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.96, for a total value of $1,138,588.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francesco Trapani bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.96 per share, with a total value of $1,844,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,435,050 and sold 22,148 shares valued at $2,839,461. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TIF. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. UBS Group upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. CIBC upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Shares of NYSE:TIF opened at $116.56 on Friday. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $90.46 and a 52-week high of $141.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

