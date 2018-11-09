TIM Participacoes (TSU) Given a $19.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $19.00 price target on TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TSU has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut TIM Participacoes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TIM Participacoes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised TIM Participacoes from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of TIM Participacoes in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC raised TIM Participacoes from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TIM Participacoes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Shares of NYSE:TSU traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,367. TIM Participacoes has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of TIM Participacoes during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TIM Participacoes during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TIM Participacoes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 14.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, and multimedia messaging services; and insurance services.

