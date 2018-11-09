Titus Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 3.2% of Titus Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $101,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 600.8% in the second quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $126,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $146.95 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $129.08 and a one year high of $157.30.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Titus Wealth Management Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/titus-wealth-management-increases-stake-in-ishares-russell-1000-growth-etf-iwf.html.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.