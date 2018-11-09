Titus Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 975 iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)

Titus Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKH. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKH opened at $216.32 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.52 and a 12-month high of $238.37.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

