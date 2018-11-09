Tivity Health (TVTY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Tivity Health from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.29. 3,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $44.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the third quarter worth $104,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the second quarter worth $141,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the first quarter worth $227,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 47.8% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the third quarter worth $213,000.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tivity Health (TVTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.