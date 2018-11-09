TiVo (TIVO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TIVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TiVo from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on TiVo from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised TiVo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TiVo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of TiVo stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,413,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.47. TiVo has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of -0.19.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.44). TiVo had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TiVo will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. TiVo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in TiVo during the second quarter worth $174,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in TiVo by 9.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 259,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in TiVo during the second quarter worth $7,592,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TiVo during the second quarter worth $565,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in TiVo during the second quarter worth $381,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

