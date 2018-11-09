TLG Immobilien (TLG) PT Set at €22.50 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €22.50 ($26.16) price objective on TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TLG. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Commerzbank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €24.54 ($28.54).

ETR TLG traded up €0.60 ($0.70) on Thursday, reaching €23.64 ($27.49). 218,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,049. TLG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €17.40 ($20.23) and a 12 month high of €23.30 ($27.09).

TLG Immobilien Company Profile

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, and disposal of commercial real estate properties, including office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig, and Rostock.

