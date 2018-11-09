TMX Group (X) Hits New 12-Month Low at $75.50

TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$75.50 and last traded at C$78.26, with a volume of 200463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$82.18.

A number of research analysts recently commented on X shares. CIBC boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$88.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, July 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$94.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.86.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$209.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$207.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TMX Group Ltd will post 5.61000013584693 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TMX Group news, insider Cheryl Graden sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total transaction of C$694,200.00.

About TMX Group (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearing houses primarily for capital markets in Canada. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing. The Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics segment offers real time data, other market data products, and data delivery and technology solutions.

