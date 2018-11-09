TORC Oil and Gas (TOG) Price Target Cut to C$11.00 by Analysts at Cormark

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Tuesday.

TOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TORC Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, September 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.11.

TSE TOG opened at C$5.11 on Tuesday. TORC Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of C$5.00 and a twelve month high of C$8.12.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$117.80 million.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%.

In other TORC Oil and Gas news, insider Jeremy Wallis sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.03, for a total transaction of C$281,200.00.

TORC Oil and Gas Company Profile

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

