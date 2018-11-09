Total Energy Services (TOT) PT Lowered to C$15.50 at TD Securities

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

TOT stock traded up C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$9.96. 32,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. Total Energy Services has a one year low of C$9.17 and a one year high of C$15.44.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$193.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$167.97 million. Analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services will post 0.809999951466945 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.75 per share, with a total value of C$45,150.00. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.68 per share, with a total value of C$99,280.00. Insiders have bought 118,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,568 over the last three months.

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

