Total (FP) Given a €62.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Total (EPA:FP) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €64.90 ($75.47) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €60.67 ($70.55).

FP opened at €47.78 ($55.56) on Tuesday. Total has a 12-month low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 12-month high of €49.33 ($57.36).

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

