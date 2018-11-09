Tp Icap Plc (TCAP) Receives GBX 495 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tp Icap Plc (LON:TCAP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 495 ($6.47).

A number of analysts have recently commented on TCAP shares. Peel Hunt raised shares of Tp Icap to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.97) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tp Icap in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Shore Capital raised shares of Tp Icap to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th.

TCAP stock opened at GBX 297 ($3.88) on Tuesday. Tp Icap has a 52 week low of GBX 438.79 ($5.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 560.60 ($7.33).

In other Tp Icap news, insider Rupert Robson purchased 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 278 ($3.63) per share, for a total transaction of £79,230 ($103,528.03). Also, insider Philip Price purchased 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £4,529.78 ($5,918.96). Insiders have bought 77,046 shares of company stock valued at $21,877,978 in the last three months.

Tp Icap Company Profile

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. The company operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics.

