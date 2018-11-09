Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Crocs (CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 10,803 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,691% compared to the average daily volume of 285 put options.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $27.35 on Friday. Crocs has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,367.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Crocs had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Crocs will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Hart sold 20,831 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $416,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 347,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 74,400 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $1,498,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,776.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,800,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,582,000 after acquiring an additional 347,462 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Crocs by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,246,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,776,000 after acquiring an additional 23,147 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,631,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,942,000 after acquiring an additional 287,800 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 480.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in Crocs by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,367,824 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,120,000 after acquiring an additional 79,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. Pivotal Research upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $23.00 target price on Crocs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Crocs (CROX)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/traders-buy-large-volume-of-put-options-on-crocs-crox.html.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.