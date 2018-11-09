Traders Buy Large Volume of Robert Half International Call Options (RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,128 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,376% compared to the typical daily volume of 90 call options.

RHI stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $51.35 and a 12-month high of $79.91. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 43.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “$68.51” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 40,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 271,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,030,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1,113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

