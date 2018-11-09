Traders Buy Shares of Intel (INTC) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) on weakness during trading on Friday. $255.83 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $122.44 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $133.39 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Intel had the 12th highest net in-flow for the day. Intel traded down ($0.88) for the day and closed at $48.11

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $64.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

Get Intel alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $221.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.11 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 21.91%. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $295,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,758.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $102,050.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,593.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,747 shares of company stock worth $398,552 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $204,242,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 192.0% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,712,431 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $245,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 232.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,750,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $91,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,040 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,125,175 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $620,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,410 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 71.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,385,865 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $332,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,452 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/traders-buy-shares-of-intel-intc-on-weakness.html.

Intel Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.