Traders Sell Pfizer (PFE) on Strength (PFE)

Traders sold shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on strength during trading on Friday. $161.93 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $233.77 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $71.84 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Pfizer had the 5th highest net out-flow for the day. Pfizer traded up $0.43 for the day and closed at $44.28

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $39.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Morningstar set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Get Pfizer alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $256.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 44.63%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 55,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,976,484 shares in the company, valued at $395,576,712. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $418,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 200,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,420,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,677,000 after buying an additional 1,099,656 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 200,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,838,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 366,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,159,000 after buying an additional 24,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Traders Sell Pfizer (PFE) on Strength (PFE)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/traders-sell-pfizer-pfe-on-strength-pfe-2.html.

About Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.