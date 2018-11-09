Traders Sell Shares of Microsoft (MSFT) on Strength Following Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) on strength during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. $617.53 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1,054.19 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $436.66 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Microsoft had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Microsoft traded up $4.24 for the day and closed at $111.96Specifically, insider Frank H. Brod sold 2,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $214,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,931,973.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $2,154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,181,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,580 shares of company stock valued at $48,039,173 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Barclays set a $108.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Microsoft from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Microsoft from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Microsoft from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $829.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Microsoft by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,048 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

