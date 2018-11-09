Traders Sell TJX Companies (TJX) on Strength (TJX)

Investors sold shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) on strength during trading on Friday. $47.57 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $84.68 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $37.11 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, TJX Companies had the 18th highest net out-flow for the day. TJX Companies traded up $0.10 for the day and closed at $55.64

A number of analysts have commented on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $48.00 to $55.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.08.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.65.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 58.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 75,751 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,927 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.5% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,318 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 114,664 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Herbert Faulkner III grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 61,505 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

