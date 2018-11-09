TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TransAct Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded TransAct Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAct Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th.

Shares of TACT opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.67. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 million. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 7.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 295,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 173,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 24,046 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 163,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 14,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

In other TransAct Technologies news, Chairman Bart C. Shuldman sold 3,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $49,852.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. TransAct Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, assembles, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal, inkjet, and impact printers and terminals to generate labels and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, coupons, register journals, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

