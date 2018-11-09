TransEnterix (TRXC) Trading Down 5.8%

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) was down 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.04 and last traded at $3.22. Approximately 6,758,605 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 5,110,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRXC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of TransEnterix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransEnterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a report on Tuesday, September 25th.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2850.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Slattery sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $34,615.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,615.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William N. Starling, Jr. sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $10,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,909,224 shares of company stock valued at $18,271,761.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in TransEnterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in TransEnterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,212,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in TransEnterix by 787.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,583 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in TransEnterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TransEnterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,407,000.

About TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

