TransMontaigne Partners L.P. (TLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.16 Million

Analysts forecast that TransMontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP) will report sales of $58.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TransMontaigne Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.68 million and the highest is $60.40 million. TransMontaigne Partners reported sales of $47.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransMontaigne Partners will report full-year sales of $228.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.99 million to $232.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $241.44 million, with estimates ranging from $233.43 million to $251.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TransMontaigne Partners.

TransMontaigne Partners (NYSE:TLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $57.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.11 million. TransMontaigne Partners had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 19.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransMontaigne Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of TransMontaigne Partners from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of TransMontaigne Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of TransMontaigne Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TransMontaigne Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransMontaigne Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLP. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TransMontaigne Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in TransMontaigne Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TransMontaigne Partners by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Searle & CO. raised its stake in TransMontaigne Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 21,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in TransMontaigne Partners by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TLP traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $613.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.18. TransMontaigne Partners has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $42.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a $0.805 dividend. This is an increase from TransMontaigne Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. TransMontaigne Partners’s payout ratio is 146.36%.

TransMontaigne Partners Company Profile

TransMontaigne Partners L.P. provides integrated terminaling, storage, transportation, and related services. The company operates through Gulf Coast terminals, Midwest terminals and pipeline system, Brownsville terminals, River terminals, Southeast terminals, and West Coast terminals segments. It offers its services for companies engaged in the trading, distribution, and marketing of light and heavy refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, fertilizers, and other liquid products.

